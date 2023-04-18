Medicare for All could save lives and money | READER COMMENTARY

President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's plans to protect Social Security and Medicare and lower health care costs, Feb. 9, 2023, at the University of Tampa in Tampa, Florida. Polls show most U.S. adults are opposed to proposals that would cut into Medicare or Social Security benefits. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File) (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky/AP)

E.J. Antoni of the Heritage Foundation laments the state of Medicare (“Millions of seniors stand to lose full Medicare coverage under Biden,” April 14) but only offers vague solutions. I would like to offer a concrete remedy that would enhance medical coverage and reduce medical spending: enact Improved Medicare for All.

This legislation would guarantee that every American from birth to death would have continuous coverage for all medically necessary services regardless of employment status, income, pre-existing conditions or where they live. Everyone would be enrolled in this program, eliminating duplicative, profit-driven plans. Co-payments, deductibles and premiums would be eliminated while choice of doctor would be retained.

Advertisement

More coverage and reduced health care spending seems too good to be true, but study after study backs that up. A report by the Political Economy Research Institute of the University of Massachusetts projected that Medicare for All would have saved $5 trillion from 2017-2026.

The program would save money in at least three ways. Traditional Medicare has administrative costs of 2% to 3% compared to the 15% or more of for-profit health care providers. Secondly, Improved Medicare for All authorizes the government to negotiate drug prices. Finally, continuous coverage from birth would allow medical conditions to be addressed earlier and being insured would greatly reduce the number of people who use costly emergency rooms as their primary source of care.

Advertisement

Of all the industrialized countries of the world, only the United States fails to ensure health care to all of its people. We can change this and save money.

— Richard Bruning, Baltimore

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.