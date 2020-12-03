Current Medicare system needs urgent care | READER COMMENTARY

If our elected officials in Washington think the current Medicare system is great, I hope they read “Medicare options often overlooked” (Nov. 27). Signing up for Medicare A and B is the easy part. The yearly choices for Medicare Part D and Medigap insurance, or for Medicare Advantage plans are indeed overwhelming and crazy. While Medicare Advantage plans provide some “extras,” you are limited to health care providers in that network. And whoever decided that eye care and dental care for seniors are extras?
The whole health care system, including Medicare, needs to be simplified. With National Improved Medicare for All, we would all have one plan, one card and be able to see any health care provider. No more tearing your hair out comparing and choosing plans every year, no more out-of-pocket bills, copays or deductibles, no more fear you won’t be able to afford care including “extras,” no more arguing with insurance companies. Don’t you feel calmer already just thinking about it?
Elizabeth Carson, Columbia
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.