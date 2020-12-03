Current Medicare system needs urgent care | READER COMMENTARY

The whole health care system, including Medicare, needs to be simplified. With National Improved Medicare for All, we would all have one plan, one card and be able to see any health care provider. No more tearing your hair out comparing and choosing plans every year, no more out-of-pocket bills, copays or deductibles, no more fear you won’t be able to afford care including “extras,” no more arguing with insurance companies. Don’t you feel calmer already just thinking about it?