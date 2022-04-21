It’s time to beef up Medicare | READER COMMENTARY

Retiree Donna Weiner shows some of the daily prescription medications that she needs and pays over $6,000 a year through a Medicare prescription drug plan at her home, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Longwood, Florida. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP)

The article, “Celebrating success of the ACA” (April 15), accurately recounts the many successes of that policy — and also notes its shortcomings. Passing Improved Medicare for All would build on the Affordable Care Act and address two critical shortcomings: the millions who remain uninsured or underinsured and the high cost of health care coverage.

The Medicare legislation would guarantee that all Americans from birth to death would be continually covered for all medically necessary services regardless of their employment status, income, pre-existing conditions or where they live. The United States would finally join the rest of the industrialized world in ensuring health care to all of its people.

This program would also eliminate premiums, co-payments and deductibles, which all act as barriers to coverage. According to Physicians for a National Health Program, 95% of all households would save money. Additionally, people would retain their ability to choose their doctors and hospitals.

Medicare, Medicaid and the ACA have moved us forward. Congress should pass Improved Medicare for All and finish the journey.

Richard Bruning, Baltimore

