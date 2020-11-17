Medicare for all still best option for U.S. health care | READER COMMENTARY

In his recent column, “Here we go again: A contemptible elite keeps trying to kill Obamacare, even during a pandemic” (Nov. 10), Dan Rodricks correctly observes “we should act for the common welfare, that our taxes should fund a good society, including a comprehensive and effective health care infrastructure that leaves no one sick or bankrupt.”
It seems unlikely the Supreme Court will overturn the Affordable Care Act, but the fact is, the ACA still falls short of providing the health care model we so desperately need in this country. Mr. Rodricks stops short of endorsing the only real solution to this country’s dysfunctional, wasteful system — National Improved Medicare for All. He fails to mention that a significant portion of our health care taxes subsidize the health insurance industry.
Since the pandemic lockdown began, health insurers have raked in billions of dollars in profits as millions of workers joined the 50 million uninsured or underinsured that existed before COVID-19. We don’t have to wait for “someday” to get to universal coverage. The Health Care Emergency Guarantee Act would effectively cover anyone living in the United States now until a vaccine is widely available, without lining the pockets of profiteers. It would put us on the road to “fund a good society, including a comprehensive and effective health care infrastructure.”
Sydney Jacobs, Adelphi
