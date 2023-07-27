Medicare for All still the best health care policy | READER COMMENTARY

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks during a news conference to announce the re-introduction of the Medicare For All Act of 2023, outside the U.S. Capitol May 17, 2023, in Washington, D.C. (Getty Images) (Drew Angerer/Getty Images North America/TNS)

Suzanne Schlottman’s recent letter to the editor (“What to do if you are at risk of losing Medicaid eligibility,” July 24) details the admirable efforts by state agencies and others to address the problem of Marylanders losing their Medicaid coverage. However, to get to the root of this problem, elected local, state and federal officials from Maryland need to do one more thing — endorse and champion Medicare for All.

Of all the industrialized countries in the world, the United States is the only one that does not guarantee health care coverage to all of its people. Under the proposed Medicare for All legislation before Congress, every American would be guaranteed continuous coverage from birth to death for all medically necessary services regardless of income, employment status, pre-existing conditions or where they live. Everyone would be in the same plan, greatly reducing administrative costs and simplifying enrollment. Up to 70% of the current loss of Medicaid coverage can be attributed to administrative and paperwork glitches.

While I appreciate the efforts to limit the damage, it’s past time to stop the problem at its source. We know the solution. Now, we need the political will.

— Richard Bruning, Baltimore

