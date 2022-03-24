To ensure more Marylanders, pass Medicare for All | READER COMMENTARY

Maryland legislators should support federal legislation that would guarantee that all Americans from cradle to grave would be covered for all medically necessary services regardless of their employment status, income or preexisting conditions. (Leonardo da // Shutterstock)

Maryland legislators should try to help insure more Marylanders, and the best way to achieve that goal is to support Improved Medicare for All (“A Maryland bill aims to subsidize health insurance cost; will it survive?” March 17).

This federal legislation would guarantee that all Americans from cradle to grave would be covered for all medically necessary services regardless of their employment status, income or preexisting conditions. By eliminating the linkage between employment and coverage, workers would have greater choice and mobility. Since this would be a federal program, state legislators would no longer have to make the hard financial decisions on which health care improvements to fund.

120 members of the House of Representatives, including four from Maryland, are sponsors of the Medicare for All legislation. Our state senators and delegates should use their power and prestige to persuade the rest of our federal lawmakers to sign onto this bill. It is time for the United States, the richest country in the world, to ensure that all of its populace has the health care they need and deserve.

Richard Bruning, Baltimore

