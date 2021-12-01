Critics of Hopkins’ decision on Medicare Advantage miss the bigger, more complicated picture | READER COMMENTARY

Meanwhile, the elephant in the room is the overall issue of the cost of health care. Maryland is the only state with a Medicare waiver enabling it to have a unique pricing system for its providers to charge payers. To maintain that waiver, it must demonstrate to the federal government’s satisfaction that Maryland’s costs are less than what they would be using the traditional Medicare system. This waiver is now 44 years old and was implemented when the costs were 26% above the national average. It would be wonderful to hear our elected officials understand and presumably promote our success in this endeavor for the benefit of the rest of the country.