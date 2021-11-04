Don’t single out Hopkins for Medicare decision | READER COMMENTARY

When I saw the article regarding the decision by Hopkins Health Advantage Inc. to drop coverage of city residents, I immediately went to the “belly” of the article and found out that yes, there were other insurers affiliated with hospitals that did this — the University of Maryland Health Plan being one of them (”Older adults in Baltimore unexpectedly dropped from private Medicare plan offered by Johns Hopkins,” Oct. 22).
I am not an employee of Hopkins. I am a patient. My husband and I moved to Baltimore because of the Johns Hopkins Medical System. Please be thankful for their wonderful expertise in medical care. Anyone having Medicare Advantage and living in the city can switch to another form of Medicare.
Carol Anderson, Catonsville
