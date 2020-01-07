Contrary to assertions by the current executive director of the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission (MMCC), members and staff of the original commission were indeed committed to ensuring racial diversity within the medical cannabis industry and well-versed in the language and intent of the 2014 law (“Slow burn: Maryland medical marijuana companies fume as licensing process drags on,” Dec. 27). The former chairman, Paul Davies, stated publicly “when drafting the original regulations for issuing licenses … the MMCC initially took every step possible to include racial diversity as a weighted component of the regulations …because of a strong belief that minority inclusion is of paramount importance to this new industry.” Toward that end, the original draft application set aside 15% of the total points awarded for applicants to demonstrate that they would include minorities at all levels of their operation (investors, owners and staff).