The OCME investigates deaths from injury, homicide, suicide, unusual or suspicious circumstances, or when an individual is not attended by a physician at the time of death. This agency also assists with criminal investigations when a death is determined to be a homicide. The OCME is a model for the nation, offering the only forensic medicine education program in the mid-Atlantic region. Medical examiners from across the country are trained here through its comprehensive curricula. Maryland is fortunate to have one of the nation’s leading medicolegal institutions, not only for its investigative, public health and educational roles, but also for seeking justice for the deceased and assisting loved ones throughout the process.