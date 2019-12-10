We are fortunate in Maryland to have a professional medical examiners staff and state-of-the-art facility, and we need to keep it that way. Further, who would consider taking Dr. Fowler’s job knowing up front that the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is not adequately supported? What sort of candidate would apply to step into that situation? Dr. Fowler is due to step down at the end of this year. We hope he will stay on until a qualified successor is found and the underlying problems are addressed.