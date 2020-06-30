Looking for empathy in medicine? Start with nurses | READER COMMENTARY

It’s hard not to see this as, yet again, a case of physicians getting the credit for nurses’ contribution. Nurses don’t work for glory or power, which is generally supported by hospitals typically choosing physicians to represent in front of the media, and the media pursuing physician experts when reporting on nearly any health care topic. Moreover, we certainly don’t work for big bucks. Primary care nurse practitioners, for example, can expect to earn half what physicians earn in spite of performing the same role.