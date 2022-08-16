Baltimore Jewish Council should not oppose medical aid in dying | READER COMMENTARY

Beth Am Synagogue, located at 2501 Eutaw Place in Baltimore, was built in 1922 as the original home of the Chizuk Amuno Congregation. File. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun). (Barbara Haddock Taylor)

The recent letter to the editor, “Catholics don’t always agree with their priests” (Aug. 10), seems quite clear, but Jews can claim similar eye-rolling when it comes to proclamations from their supposed “representative organizations.”

Since 2015, the Baltimore Jewish Council (funded by The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore) has opposed medical aid in dying. It purports to represent “organized Jewish Baltimore” of which I have been a member for over 30 years. According to a recent poll conducted by Public Policy Polling (February 2019), 66% of Maryland residents support medical aid in dying which is legal in 10 states and Washington, D.C.

Advertisement

I have to think that some Jewish people are in that number because I know that I am one of many. A medical option is available to one in five Americans, but not Marylanders. There are varied practices and opinions about many things within our diverse Baltimore Jewish community and while I don’t expect that The Baltimore Jewish Council will ever support medical aid in dying, I just ask that they don’t oppose it.

Let all Marylanders retain autonomy at the end of life.

Advertisement

— Norma Cohen, Baltimore

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.