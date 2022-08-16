Advertisement
Readers Respond

Baltimore Jewish Council should not oppose medical aid in dying | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun

Beth Am Synagogue, located at 2501 Eutaw Place in Baltimore, was built in 1922 as the original home of the Chizuk Amuno Congregation. File. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun). (Barbara Haddock Taylor)

The recent letter to the editor, “Catholics don’t always agree with their priests” (Aug. 10), seems quite clear, but Jews can claim similar eye-rolling when it comes to proclamations from their supposed “representative organizations.”

Since 2015, the Baltimore Jewish Council (funded by The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore) has opposed medical aid in dying. It purports to represent “organized Jewish Baltimore” of which I have been a member for over 30 years. According to a recent poll conducted by Public Policy Polling (February 2019), 66% of Maryland residents support medical aid in dying which is legal in 10 states and Washington, D.C.

Advertisement

I have to think that some Jewish people are in that number because I know that I am one of many. A medical option is available to one in five Americans, but not Marylanders. There are varied practices and opinions about many things within our diverse Baltimore Jewish community and while I don’t expect that The Baltimore Jewish Council will ever support medical aid in dying, I just ask that they don’t oppose it.

Let all Marylanders retain autonomy at the end of life.

Advertisement

— Norma Cohen, Baltimore

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Advertisement