What to do if you are at risk of losing Medicaid eligibility | READER COMMENTARY

The end of the COVID federal health emergency has created unintended consequences for the Medicaid program. During the pandemic, the rules were changed to allow people on Medicaid to stay covered without going through the normal renewal process. Now, the state is required to once again review Marylanders’ eligibility for the insurance program. It’s an urgent public health priority to get the word out so people on Medicaid can take action and keep their coverage (”Nearly 35,000 Marylanders kicked off Medicaid due to procedural reasons, losing eligibility,” June 12).

Maryland has wisely staggered enrollment deadlines so that agencies, health plan companies and other assisters have the capacity to provide expert enrollment support to people who need to renew their Medicaid coverage. Maryland is also using existing systems like enrollment in the SNAP food assistance program to automatically renew Medicaid coverage for those who are eligible.

As a result of this effort, 71% of Marylanders in the first two months of this process were able to renew and retain their coverage. But others have lost coverage including some Marylanders who were taken off the rolls because the state needed more current information to confirm their eligibility.

Suddenly losing health insurance is extremely disruptive and can lead to dire health problems. We applaud the Wes Moore-Aruna Miller administration, particularly Maryland Health Secretary Dr. Laura Herrera Scott and Deputy Health Secretary Ryan Moran, for taking aggressive action to spread the word about changes to Medicaid enrollment.

Beyond this effort, we are working closely with the administration and Maryland Comptroller Brooke Lierman to use our first-in-the-nation “Easy Enrollment” program to automatically enroll eligible people in the Medicaid program at tax time through their state tax returns.

Finally, we urge Medicaid enrollees to update their contact information by logging into MarylandHealthConnection.gov.

— Suzanne Schlattman, Baltimore

The writer is deputy director of the Maryland Health Care for All! Coalition.

