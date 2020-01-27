We were told for over two years with various scoops and “bombshells” that President Trump was in collusion with Russia during the 2016 presidential campaign, only to have this claim debunked by the Robert S. Mueller III investigation. We were told by the media that Republicans were smearing the FBI during the investigation into Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court applications, only to have U.S. Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz support the criticism of the FBI. Dubious claims of sexual misconduct by Judge Brett Kavanaugh were reported without critical thought or context.