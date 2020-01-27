Citing a recent study, David Zurawik maintains that President Donald Trump has misled Republicans into distrusting the so-called mainstream media (“Deepening divide: Study shows how Trump has led Republicans to distrust mainstream media,” Jan. 24). This claim ignores the two real reasons for this: anti-Trump bias and incompetence.
We were told for over two years with various scoops and “bombshells” that President Trump was in collusion with Russia during the 2016 presidential campaign, only to have this claim debunked by the Robert S. Mueller III investigation. We were told by the media that Republicans were smearing the FBI during the investigation into Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court applications, only to have U.S. Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz support the criticism of the FBI. Dubious claims of sexual misconduct by Judge Brett Kavanaugh were reported without critical thought or context.
These and numerous other incidents give good reason for the mistrust by Republicans of the media. This situation can be corrected. Perhaps fewer self-proclaimed bombshells and more old fashioned straight news. Fewer Rachel Maddows and more Edward R. Murrows. Focus on the facts and not appeasing target audiences favored by advertisers.
The public deserves more than mouthpieces for one political party or one point of view.
Robert C. Erlandson, Lutherville
