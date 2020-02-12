It now appears that in order to earn the Medal of Freedom, all someone has to be is a loudmouthed, boorish, racist, lying, hateful, spiteful disciple of the Cult of Donald Trump that spreads the message of the false prophet on the radio (“Trump presents Rush Limbaugh with Presidential Medal of Freedom during State of the Union,” Feb. 4). So much for its receipt being a high honor. And to all of those who have criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for tearing up President Trump’s speech, where have you been while he has been shredding the Constitution for the last three years? Which is the greater outrage?