This proposal for the referenced empty lot is to replace it with a diverse, inviting green space that activates the Charles Street corridor — meeting the need for mobility, social activity and in-person communication. Two wonderful old buildings, the Lord Baltimore and Hotel Monaco, will now front this proposed commons. The design of this open plaza will create comfortable places for folks to relax, gather and take a break. There would be areas for ceremony and exhibition, for outdoor meetings under trellised structures, for gathering and performance, for transit connections and maybe even be the location for high quality food trucks serving lunch.