More recollections of the Mechanic’s glory days | READER COMMENTARY

A recent letter to the editor expressed my sentiments exactly (”Fond memories of Baltimore’s Mechanic,” July 29)! The reader reminisced about Baltimore in the 1960s when the city had so much to offer with the Mechanic Theatre, the shopping mecca that was Hecht’s, Stewart’s, Hutzler’s and Hochschild Kohn’s department stores, the food scene, and the great variety of venues shops and restaurants.

I drive into the city each day to Johns Hopkins and pass by all the derelict buildings, streets in need of repair with trash strewn around and homeless people living in tents. It is immensely sad to see and makes one wonder how this happened. Yes, it hurts and we must do what needs to be done to bring our city back to those days.

— Lynn Pakulla, Ellicott City

