Fond memories of Baltimore’s Mechanic | READER COMMENTARY

Being a theater person practically from birth and a Baltimore community actress/stage manager/director, I was disheartened to read about the deterioration of the Morris A. Mechanic Theatre (”It’s time to fix the hole in Baltimore’s heart,” July 25).

The Mechanic was a centerpiece of Charles Center.

My first memories of the Mechanic are from when I was a preteen and teen in Baltimore in the 1960s. Mom and Dad took me to many shows there and then to a nearby restaurant for dinner if a matinee or before the show if an evening performance. On the humorous side, I remember the lines for the ladies’ rooms at intermission being long while the lines for the men’s rooms being short. Often, women would get in the men’s room lines!

Many of my high school girlfriends at Western (the last class to graduate from the Howard and Centre streets location) volunteered as ushers there to see the shows.

Mom and I took my daughter to see the musical “Cats” there, just as my mom had taken me to many shows there when I was young. I remember seeing “A Chorus Line” and The Scottish Play (theater people don’t say “Macbeth”) with Christopher Plummer in the title role. A gal in my college dorm got me into Rod McKuen. I remember as a young adult my friend Sherry and I went to see him there. We went backstage, and I got his autograph in one of his poetry collections I had.

I remember seeing some shows there testing their readiness for Broadway. When I was in limbo in early 1973 between college and marriage and work life, a guy I dated took me to see “Grease” there — just as I met my future ex-husband who was jealous that I had a date that week (laugh out loud). I wasn’t canceling on my date who was a nice guy nor giving up seeing “Grease.”

It is my fervent wish that the Mechanic and all of Charles Center, Lexington Market, Harborplace and the entirety of Baltimore, both downtown and the surrounding communities, experience a dynamic, intergenerational, interracial, international renaissance. It hurts seeing from 2,400 miles away that the nation’s sixth largest city of my childhood is now the 30th. Detroit is experiencing a comeback, and so can Baltimore!

Let’s start with the arts scene, the shopping mecca that was Hecht’s, Stewart’s, Hutzler’s and Hochschild Kohn’s department stores, the food scene, the great variety of venues and shops and restaurants and all that was and can again be Baltimore!

— Patricia “Patsy” Gould Parker, Phoenix, Arizona

