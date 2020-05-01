Meat eaters are healthy, it’s carbs that pose the problem | READER COMMENTARY

Your recent editorial stating that meat shortages would lead to a healthier population must have been written by a militant vegetarian (“Meatless Mondays? Potential coronavirus-caused supply chain shortages could lead to a healthier population, planet,” April 29). Heart disease, cancer, high blood pressure, obesity, strokes, and diabetes, are all caused by excess carbohydrate consumption and the hyperinsulinemia that results. Meats and saturated fats in the absence of carbs are actually very healthy.
Meats are largely nutrient dense and vegetables are often nutrient sparse. Vegetables have all sorts of chemicals that cause problems such as glutins, oxalates, lectins, saponins, isoflavones, phytosterols (a plant cholesterol that is hard for humans to handle) and other anti-nutrients. Vegetarians do tend to be healthier than meat eaters, but it is because that tend to be more health conscious than meat eaters and are better at avoiding junk-laden processed foods than meat eaters. That being said, meat eaters who avoid junk foods will be even healthier than vegetarians.
By the way, saturated fats are much healthier than poly unsaturated fats. Finally, agriculture as it is now practiced is a significant contributor to global warming. Meat production, if properly done, can reverse global warming.
Joseph Davidson, Columbia
