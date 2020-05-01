Meat eaters are healthy, it’s carbs that pose the problem | READER COMMENTARY

Meats are largely nutrient dense and vegetables are often nutrient sparse. Vegetables have all sorts of chemicals that cause problems such as glutins, oxalates, lectins, saponins, isoflavones, phytosterols (a plant cholesterol that is hard for humans to handle) and other anti-nutrients. Vegetarians do tend to be healthier than meat eaters, but it is because that tend to be more health conscious than meat eaters and are better at avoiding junk-laden processed foods than meat eaters. That being said, meat eaters who avoid junk foods will be even healthier than vegetarians.