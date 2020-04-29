Meat plant workers are forced to work but members of Congress aren’t? That’s wrong. | READER COMMENTARY

How is it that members of Congress are not going to have to return to Washington because of the dangers of travel from their homes and possible contamination in a coronavirus hotspot while, at the same time, workers in meat processing factories are now being forced to work under conditions far more unsafe (“Trump order keeps meatpacking plants open, but unions say workers unsafe,” April 29)?
Large numbers of workers in these plants have already contracted COVID-19 and several have died of the disease. Can’t we manage to go for a few weeks without meat in order to avoid putting these workers in such grave danger? Is it only politicians whose lives and welfare are important? And how is a shortage of pork and chicken a threat to national security? President Donald Trump’s latest order is inhumane.
Eleanor Green, Baltimore
