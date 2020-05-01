Going meatless is just what the doctor ordered | READER COMMENTARY

According to the University of Michigan Center for Sustainable Systems, meat accounts for 56.6% of greenhouse gas emissions produced by the average American diet. Though dairy is the next largest culprit, it only makes up 18.3%. But there’s another immensely pressing issue at play. We are in the midst of a zoonotic pandemic, and the fact that three out of four new or emerging infectious diseases in humans originated in animals (according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) must not be lost on us.