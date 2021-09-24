Less meat, more fruits and vegetables, please | READER COMMENTARY

The Baltimore Sun’s food coverage is lacking in good taste as we enter our climate emergency by promoting meat consumption (”Celebrate Ravens kickoff with Duff Goldman’s favorite chili dog recipe,” Sept. 13).
Meat eating contributes as much as a third of our methane contribution and untold suffering for the animals and the meat industry workers themselves. Add in the dire heath outcomes as Americans eat their own weight in meat every year. Every article about meat should include an advisory about these adverse outcomes for the planet, animals, workers and ourselves.
Greg Cantori, Essex
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.