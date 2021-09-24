xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Less meat, more fruits and vegetables, please | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Sep 24, 2021 1:41 PM
Michael's Steak and Lobster restaurant's 40-ounce Porterhouse steak may be tempting but a nice order of steamed broccoli would probably better for all concerned. January 28, 2020. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun).
Michael's Steak and Lobster restaurant's 40-ounce Porterhouse steak may be tempting but a nice order of steamed broccoli would probably better for all concerned. January 28, 2020. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun).

The Baltimore Sun’s food coverage is lacking in good taste as we enter our climate emergency by promoting meat consumption (”Celebrate Ravens kickoff with Duff Goldman’s favorite chili dog recipe,” Sept. 13).

Meat eating contributes as much as a third of our methane contribution and untold suffering for the animals and the meat industry workers themselves. Add in the dire heath outcomes as Americans eat their own weight in meat every year. Every article about meat should include an advisory about these adverse outcomes for the planet, animals, workers and ourselves.

Greg Cantori, Essex

