What began in 1960 with two heroic women deciding they should help feed their neighbors in need has grown into one of the largest Meals on Wheels organizations in the country. With the selfless effort of nearly 2,000 dedicated volunteers, we have delivered more than 1.3 million meals each of the last two years. Our volunteers also shop for groceries, deliver free pet food and check on our clients’ well-being every time they bring a meal to their home with a smile and a friendly hello. Our professional staff offers case management, care coordination, home repairs and transportation to medical appointments, physical therapy and, yes, the grocery store.