We were so pleased to see the coverage of Lyft’s program of $5 rides to the grocery store for people who live in food deserts (“Baltimore residents who live in food deserts can now take a subsidized Lyft ride to grocery store,” Nov. 18). This effort to address food insecurity will make a significant impact on a vulnerable population and should be applauded.
With the holiday season underway, we also thought it would be appropriate to remind the community that Meals on Wheels of Central Maryland provides services just like Lyft’s program, and many others to meet critical needs throughout the Baltimore metro region.
What began in 1960 with two heroic women deciding they should help feed their neighbors in need has grown into one of the largest Meals on Wheels organizations in the country. With the selfless effort of nearly 2,000 dedicated volunteers, we have delivered more than 1.3 million meals each of the last two years. Our volunteers also shop for groceries, deliver free pet food and check on our clients’ well-being every time they bring a meal to their home with a smile and a friendly hello. Our professional staff offers case management, care coordination, home repairs and transportation to medical appointments, physical therapy and, yes, the grocery store.
Demographic trends predict a certain increase in our senior population, so as we gear up to meet the increasing demand for our services, we hope the community will continue to respond as generously as our founders did 60 years ago, particularly for those most vulnerable — home bound aging adults.
Alan Peljovich
The writer is president of the board of directors for Meals on Wheels of Central Maryland.
