Meade High article was completely unfair

Kids of all races and backgrounds interact at Meade, that’s the beauty of it. Whether you play sports, Dungeons & Dragons or the cello, odds are pretty strong that you will be around people who don’t look or talk like you, forcing you to listen, observe and be humble. What a gift! Meade alumni have gone on to be successful business people, writers, artists, coaches, you name it. Most of us were lower middle class, but so what? Articles like Ms. Lumpkin’s only serve to reinforce time-worn stereotypes about race, particularly in Anne Arundel County.