Meade High article was completely unfair

Lauren Lumpkin’s article on Meade High School students (“Students at majority-black Meade High 3 times as likely to face arrest in school than the rest of Anne Arundel,” Sept. 5) was an unbalanced and unfair hack job, starting with the ridiculous, race-baiting headline. I’m a white guy who graduated from Meade in 1990, and I can tell you that I learned more about relationships, perseverance and teamwork at that school than I ever did in college or anywhere else.
Kids of all races and backgrounds interact at Meade, that’s the beauty of it. Whether you play sports, Dungeons & Dragons or the cello, odds are pretty strong that you will be around people who don’t look or talk like you, forcing you to listen, observe and be humble. What a gift! Meade alumni have gone on to be successful business people, writers, artists, coaches, you name it. Most of us were lower middle class, but so what? Articles like Ms. Lumpkin’s only serve to reinforce time-worn stereotypes about race, particularly in Anne Arundel County.
Sure, Meade has had behavioral issues. It had several when I was there (and I probably contributed my fair share), but show me a high school, public or private, that doesn’t. There’s a $60,000 per year school near me that has rampant drug problems, but you’d never have a headline like “Majority-white private school prefers cocaine.” I don’t understand the desire to beat up on a school when, according to the same article, it is doing so much to improve.
I’m proud to be a Meade Mustang. Always will be. If there’s a next time, please consider going deeper and getting a broader sense about the school. It has been getting a bad rap for decades. It helps no one to keep piling on.
Paul Williams, Hagerstown
