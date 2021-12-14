Time to bring horse racing to an end | READER COMMENTARY

When I think about the recent deaths of horses at Laurel Park (”Laurel Park cancels horse racing for second straight week as track improvements continue,” Dec. 7), the countless other deaths of horses at countless other tracks and the death of Medina Spirit, possibly due in part to the drugs he was given, I am reminded of the famous Mahatma Gandhi quote: “The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated.”