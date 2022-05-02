Managed Care Organizations choose profits over providing care | READER COMMENTARY

Many Americans may not trust the for-profit health insurance system through which most get access to medical care. (Tribune Content Agency) (KTM_2016 / iStock via Getty Images)

No one should be surprised about the problems associated with Optum’s management of Medicaid payments for Behavioral Health Services (“Maryland mental health and addiction providers face financial and staffing pressures: ‘like a game of whack-a-mole,’” April 14). In my experience, Managed Care Organizations (MCOs) have never had as much interest in providing care as they have in making money. Handing over the contract to the lowest bidder just makes this problem even worse. MCOs make more money by denying care and making it harder for providers to make claims. MCOs set up a game for providers to get paid, changing the rules and processes as they go. Over my career, the parade of MCOs managing the Behavioral Health carve-out in Medicaid have only gotten more gamy. Optum plays these games better than anyone that came before.

If the MCOs (or the state) were interested at all in the care provision side of our business, they would partner with providers effectively to help them meet the standards. Instead, they tacitly deny claims. Providers end up spending valuable resources to get money owed to them for the work they have done, instead of using resources to provide care.

We need a care motive in health care. Not a profit motive. There is no room in health care for profit. There are much better ways to use health care dollars than lining the pockets of MCO executives. When the MCOs are gone, I might return to service.

— Jan Caughlan, Catonsville

