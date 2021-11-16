Maryland a better place because of Maggie McIntosh | READER COMMENTARY

It was bittersweet news reading Del. Maggie McIntosh’s commentary announcing her retirement (”Del. Maggie McIntosh: I will retire next year — with gratitude,” Nov. 15). As a former state delegate, myself, I know she has been one of the most influential legislators to have ever served.
Delegate McIntosh has played an important leadership role in protecting the state’s interests, looking out for the educational needs of low-income children, protecting the environment and expanding human rights — to name a few of her achievements. As chair of the House Appropriations Committee, she has been influential in shaping the state budget for the past decade.
In addition to her legislative accomplishments, she was an arts teacher in city schools and developed and mentored new legislators such as myself who wanted to enter public service. I am honored to have served with her and have been represented by her. We have all in the state of Maryland benefited from her leadership.
Jim Campbell, Baltimore
