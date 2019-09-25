Nina McHugh is ideal replacement for Delegate Bromwell in District 8

Nina and Carl Jackson, a candidate for delegate in 2018, would both be quality members in the Maryland House of Delegates moving forward, but if there is an emphasis on bringing up fights to help groups of people who have long been ignored, the choice is so clearly Nina McHugh. Nina would be perhaps the only person in Annapolis championing issues of foster care. Truth be told, it was never something I even thought about before meeting and talking to her. It is not a classic issue candidates knock doors to talk about, but Maryland has severely fallen behind when it comes to protecting and helping those in the foster care system.