Nina McHugh is ideal replacement for Delegate Bromwell in District 8

There is a tremendous opportunity to have brand new and fresh ideas brought to Annapolis next session — if the Baltimore County Democratic Central Committee selects Nina McHugh to fill the seat that has been vacated since the resignation of Del. Eric Bromwell (“Baltimore County Democrats have to fill two House of Delegates vacancies. Get your applications ready,” Sept. 5).
Nina and Carl Jackson, a candidate for delegate in 2018, would both be quality members in the Maryland House of Delegates moving forward, but if there is an emphasis on bringing up fights to help groups of people who have long been ignored, the choice is so clearly Nina McHugh. Nina would be perhaps the only person in Annapolis championing issues of foster care. Truth be told, it was never something I even thought about before meeting and talking to her. It is not a classic issue candidates knock doors to talk about, but Maryland has severely fallen behind when it comes to protecting and helping those in the foster care system.
Nina, who went through the system herself before graduating from Towson University with a degree in psychology, has a clear plan to solve his issue that has just about never been brought up — creating a “Foster Care Bill of Rights.” Nina has also been very active in the PTA fighting for education and created the Parkville Network, a nonprofit program that helps provide homeless and impoverished kids in the school access to basic needs such as food, clothing, bed sheets, toiletries and books, among other things. Kids’ lives have changed because of the things she has worked to get done in education.
This and much more is why Nina McHugh has my strong support for the open seat in District 8.
Corey Johns, Rosedale
