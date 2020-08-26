The daily updates on the McGrath situation are helpful for all | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for my daily updates on Roy McGrath and the MES (”On top of severance, Maryland Environmental Service paid director $55K in expenses as he left to lead Hogan staff,” August 25). During this time of pandemic and confinement, I have to say I appreciate the in depth and very enlightening reporting on the latest scandal. I confess to laughing out loud in amazement and disgust. It is shocking that he and the MES have gotten away with this sort of thing for so long. Tip of the iceberg?