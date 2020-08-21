McGrath controversy cements Hogan’s role as pragmatic, but privileged, politician | READER COMMENTARY

At the same time, his assertion that Mr. McGrath is a person of the “highest character” is an indication that Governor Hogan and his party of privilege (the GOP) just do not connect to the experience of the vast majority of his constituents. This is the party that refuses to supply the most meager of benefits to anyone who wants to leave their jobs voluntarily. Regular people never question the fact that if you leave a job, you absorb all the risk. What are the values associated with Mr. McGrath’s sense of entitlement to severance under a voluntary separation? That is the stuff of privilege. If it’s not right for regular people, it’s not right for the privileged. That is how you evaluate high character, Governor Hogan.