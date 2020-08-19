McGrath exercised poor judgment twice - in accepting payout and in remorseless resignation | READER COMMENTARY

Roy McGrath’s resignation statement is as tone deaf as his decision to accept his severance package (”Maryland Gov. Hogan’s new chief of staff resigns after six-figure severance from previous state post revealed,” Aug. 17). Here, in part, is his statement: ”For me, this entire topic is simply the sad politics of personal destruction, and right now, we cannot afford unnecessary distractions from the critical work the governor and his team are doing. For this reason, I have advised the governor that I am exiting state service.”
Here’s what he should have said, and perhaps may have kept his job had he said it: “I made a poor decision when I accepted a severance package when I voluntarily left Maryland Environmental Service to accept the governor’s chief of staff position. It was ill-advised in any environment and especially so given Maryland’s financial situation due to COVID-19. To accept such a package with so many Marylanders out of work due to the virus, was not only insensitive; it was selfish. I am a public servant, dedicated to the people of the great state of Maryland. I am sorry and I apologize. It was a mistake that I am rectifying today by returning the $233,000 and the $5,200. I have learned from this error in judgment and recommit myself to serving Gov. Larry Hogan and the people of Maryland in a way consistent with public service.”
David L. Myers, Baltimore
