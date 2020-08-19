McGrath exercised poor judgment twice - in accepting payout and in remorseless resignation | READER COMMENTARY

Here’s what he should have said, and perhaps may have kept his job had he said it: “I made a poor decision when I accepted a severance package when I voluntarily left Maryland Environmental Service to accept the governor’s chief of staff position. It was ill-advised in any environment and especially so given Maryland’s financial situation due to COVID-19. To accept such a package with so many Marylanders out of work due to the virus, was not only insensitive; it was selfish. I am a public servant, dedicated to the people of the great state of Maryland. I am sorry and I apologize. It was a mistake that I am rectifying today by returning the $233,000 and the $5,200. I have learned from this error in judgment and recommit myself to serving Gov. Larry Hogan and the people of Maryland in a way consistent with public service.”