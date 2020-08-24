McGrath payout among reasons people distrust government | READER COMMENTARY

Recently in a commentary in The Baltimore Sun, Roy McGrath, the governor’s former chief of staff, made a clear point that his severance package was “not severance.” He went on to call it a severance package 10 times (”Roy McGrath: Severance from Maryland Environmental Service earned through ‘exceptional performance,‘” Aug. 21).
He defended his severance as being simply the latest performance bonus in a long history of such compensation at the Maryland Environmental Service. Yet, when he talked about his accomplishments at MES, they were rooted in a lack of strategic planning and neglect that preceded his employment. Perhaps, MES has a different level of quality performance than the rest of us.
He even preached about how hard he works. Here’s to all the delivery drivers, teachers, sanitation workers, nurses and other hard workers in our communities who never get a year’s worth of wages for quitting.
As ignorant, arrogant and tone deaf as Mr. McGrath is, he is not the main problem here. He didn’t do anything illegal. And that’s the problem. We have created a system that allows powerful, privileged people the opportunity to smooth their path through life. The American Dream is built on justice and equality. This deal and others like it demonstrate neither justice nor equality.
With “public servants” like Roy McGrath, can it be any surprise that people distrust and detest the government?
Adam Sutton, Towson
