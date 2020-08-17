Where’s the severance pay for the rest of Maryland? | READER COMMENTARY

It’s pretty easy to tell who the elites are in this country: It’s people like Roy McGrath, now Gov. Larry Hogan’s chief of staff, who got a full year’s salary as part of a severance package from his previous job in another state agency (“Agency, Hogan’s new chief of staff defend his payout,” Aug. 16). For him to claim that his severance was not paid for by tax dollars and that it is “standard business practice” is an insult to all Marylanders who are still required to support Mr. McGrath in the manner to which he is accustomed.