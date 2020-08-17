Where’s the severance pay for the rest of Maryland? | READER COMMENTARY

It’s pretty easy to tell who the elites are in this country: It’s people like Roy McGrath, now Gov. Larry Hogan’s chief of staff, who got a full year’s salary as part of a severance package from his previous job in another state agency (“Agency, Hogan’s new chief of staff defend his payout,” Aug. 16). For him to claim that his severance was not paid for by tax dollars and that it is “standard business practice” is an insult to all Marylanders who are still required to support Mr. McGrath in the manner to which he is accustomed.
This past spring, hundreds of thousands of Marylanders lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic. I’m sure each of them is wondering where their severance package is since, according to Mr. McGrath’s previous employer, such payouts are “a private sector like pay structure.” For anybody still unclear about why the rich keep getting richer and everybody else just scrapes along, here’s one answer. Mr. McGrath must repay the money or resign.
George Kaplan, Colora
