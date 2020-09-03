Don’t scapegoat McGrath for doing his job well | READER COMMENTARY

I recommend an analysis of all the budgets of the various state agencies comparing them to the budget of the Maryland Environmental Service. I dare say Roy McGrath ran a tight ship at a fair salary unlike the directors of the state agencies, especially those of the University of Maryland who make on average a million dollars a year for doing less work and shouldering less responsibility (”As severance news unraveled, Maryland Gov. Hogan’s former chief of staff sought help from the governor,” Sept. 1).