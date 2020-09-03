Don’t scapegoat McGrath for doing his job well | READER COMMENTARY

I recommend an analysis of all the budgets of the various state agencies comparing them to the budget of the Maryland Environmental Service. I dare say Roy McGrath ran a tight ship at a fair salary unlike the directors of the state agencies, especially those of the University of Maryland who make on average a million dollars a year for doing less work and shouldering less responsibility (”As severance news unraveled, Maryland Gov. Hogan’s former chief of staff sought help from the governor,” Sept. 1).
Mr. McGrath should not be a scapegoat but a good example of how it should be done to protect taxpayers’ money!
Bernard Meyer, Elkridge
