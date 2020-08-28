The Maryland Environmental Service doesn’t deserve special considerations | READER COMMENTARY

I recently retired after 20 years as an Assistant Attorney General, under Joseph Curran, Douglas Gansler and Brian Frosh. My most recent position was as a supervisory attorney for the Maryland Department of Health. I am certain that most Maryland attorneys would agree with me that the OAG hires only the best and brightest attorneys, who work as hard or harder than attorneys in private practice. Yet, the salary of a midlevel, nonsupervisory AAG is in five figures, not six. In choosing to work for the state, AAGs give up the opportunity to earn three times or more than they earn working for the state.