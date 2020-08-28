The Maryland Environmental Service doesn’t deserve special considerations | READER COMMENTARY

No matter how Mr. McGrath attempts to justify his having received a six-figure termination bonus, plus additional bonuses throughout his tenure with the Maryland Environmental Service (MES), it cannot be seen as anything but a hard slap in the face of state professional employees, and fleecing of Maryland tax payers (”MES board members say McGrath assured them governor was on board with payout; Hogan says he wasn’t involved in decisions,” August 25). His primary argument is that, without the huge salaries (compared to those of other state employees) given to MES executives, MES would be unable to attract the level of professional needed by that agency.
Hogwash.
I recently retired after 20 years as an Assistant Attorney General, under Joseph Curran, Douglas Gansler and Brian Frosh. My most recent position was as a supervisory attorney for the Maryland Department of Health. I am certain that most Maryland attorneys would agree with me that the OAG hires only the best and brightest attorneys, who work as hard or harder than attorneys in private practice. Yet, the salary of a midlevel, nonsupervisory AAG is in five figures, not six. In choosing to work for the state, AAGs give up the opportunity to earn three times or more than they earn working for the state.
AAGs literally save the state millions of dollars every year, by providing advice on the most efficient and cost-effective way to accomplish their clients’ goals, and by defending and preventing multimillion dollar lawsuits against the state — of which there are scores filed every year. To say that MES officials need to be paid $233,000 plus bonuses of 15% to 20% denigrates the abilities and dedication of AAGs and other state professionals. More significantly, the MES officials’ salaries rob the state of the services of other professionals who could be hired for state employment with the overpayments made to employees at “business” agencies such as MES.
There is no reason why MES should not be treated like every other state department, including by providing a similar structure.
Kathleen Morse, Baltimore
The writer is the retired Maryland assistant attorney general.
