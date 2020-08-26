xml:space="preserve">
McGrath should donate his bonus to charity | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Aug 26, 2020 1:58 PM
Roy McGrath, former executive director of the Maryland Environmental Service, speaks during a news conference at the State House in Annapolis on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. He recently resigned as Gov. Larry Hogan's chief of staff over a six-figure payout he received upon his departure from MES.
Roy McGrath, former executive director of the Maryland Environmental Service, speaks during a news conference at the State House in Annapolis on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. He recently resigned as Gov. Larry Hogan's chief of staff over a six-figure payout he received upon his departure from MES. (Pamela Wood)

I don’t know what annoys me more: reading Roy McGrath’s more than 1,200 words of whining or The Baltimore Sun’s decision to publish this self-serving nonsense (”Roy McGrath: Severance from Maryland Environmental Service earned through ‘exceptional performance,‘” Aug. 21).

He worked for the Maryland Environmental Service for less than four years and walked away with nearly $300,000 and attempts to justify it by pointing to his predecessors. He concludes by telling us how much money he was leaving behind by exiting at this time and moreover, what a loss this is for Maryland. It was his choice to change jobs.

As to the board of MES, it appears that an investigation is in order as well as some resignations, as this begins to look like the scandal at the University of Maryland Medical System. And if Mr. McGrath is such an upstanding and valuable public servant, he could demonstrate that by donating his “bonus” to anyone of a number of worthwhile charities in the state.

Stephen L. Finner, Baltimore
