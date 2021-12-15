Let McGrath have his say; newspapers should offer differing views | READER COMMENTARY

I find it preposterous that people continue define who and what are or aren’t newsworthy, especially when it comes to Roy McGrath, Gov. Larry Hogan’s former chief of staff and former head of the Maryland Environmental Service (”McGrath does not deserve room in The Sun,” Dec. 8).
A newspaper, save for its opinion pages, is for news. All sorts of news. Whether we like it or not, news is news. The Sun did not endorse Mr. McGrath, nor lavish praise upon him. They quoted him in news accounts and then published a commentary he wrote for the op-ed page.
While I find the situation troubling, I certainly am not Mr. McGrath’s booster. When all newspapers only print what agrees with us, then that is pablum for a withered mind. No, thanks for me. I want news, good, bad and in between. Then I can make up my own mind.
Bert Wilson, Baltimore
