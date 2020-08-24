Maryland Environmental Service - state agency or not? | READER COMMENTARY

In light of Roy McGrath’s severance payout, the Maryland Legislature may be well advised to reconsider the role and status of the Maryland Environmental Service (”Maryland Gov. Hogan’s new chief of staff resigns after six-figure severance from previous state post revealed,” August 17). Is it a state agency, where resigning from a position within it confers no special privileges or six-figure payouts, or is it a glorified chamber of commerce for “entrepreneurs”? Taxpayers would like to know.
Meanwhile, Mr. McGrath needs to cease his whining rationalizations and dubious justifications (”Roy McGrath: Severance from Maryland Environmental Service earned through ‘exceptional performance,’” Aug. 21) and get in line at the Maryland Employment Office where thousands of hard-working Marylanders find themselves in the current pandemic.
Anne T. Booher, Baltimore
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.