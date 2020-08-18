Why did Roy McGrath ever deserve a buyout? | READER COMMENTARY

First, why is any public employee entitled to or deserving of a buyout? Roy McGrath chose to leave one position to take another position (”McGrath may be out, but big payout still deserves broad investigation,” Aug. 17). There’s no reason for anyone to subsidize his continued employment.
This sort of practice only further erodes the public’s confidence in the service and and public interest of these high-level “executives.” The public would be justified in thinking these clueless, self-interested, money-grubbing, well-paid bureaucrats are concerned more with enriching themselves than doing anything for the public.
The justification from the Maryland Environmental Service is weak and embarrassing — that they’ve always done it that way, basically, and the agency had a profitable year under the top official. Would Mr. McGrath have agreed to take a pay cut if his agency had a less than profitable or successful year? I doubt it.
These guys are all cronies looking out for themselves. That’s what I take away from the reporting.
Anthony Stewart Lyons, Lutherville
