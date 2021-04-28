McDaniel College invests in financial aid, student diversity | READER COMMENTARY

First, we take very seriously our commitment to access and affordability to ensure that students from all financial backgrounds are able to experience a McDaniel education. Like other higher education institutions, we assess our students’ financial need through the completion of the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid). Through federal and state funding, as well as the generosity of donors, we have the ability to offer generous financial assistance to our students. Over 90% of McDaniel students receive some type of financial assistance, and we invest more than $50 million annually in order to award need-based grants and merit scholarships to our students.