McDaniel College invests in financial aid, student diversity | READER COMMENTARY

As a proud graduate of an HBCU, I read with interest your article highlighting Maryland’s historically Black colleges (“A product of Jim Crow, Maryland’s historically Black colleges beckon to students of color today as a ‘safe space’ in a racially tense nation,” April 26). In my role as the director of admissions and financial aid at McDaniel College, I would like to clarify any misunderstanding as to the admissions and financial aid process at McDaniel.
First, we take very seriously our commitment to access and affordability to ensure that students from all financial backgrounds are able to experience a McDaniel education. Like other higher education institutions, we assess our students’ financial need through the completion of the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid). Through federal and state funding, as well as the generosity of donors, we have the ability to offer generous financial assistance to our students. Over 90% of McDaniel students receive some type of financial assistance, and we invest more than $50 million annually in order to award need-based grants and merit scholarships to our students.
We are also extremely proud of the increase in the number of minority students who have chosen to make their home on our campus. In fact, nearly 50% of our current first-year class identify as students of color. This increase is due in large part to the relationships that we have with organizations like Baltimore’s CollegeBound Foundation with which we recently partnered to award full-tuition, four-year scholarships to five deserving Baltimore public school students.
All students benefit from having a choice of colleges to attend and all of our institutions play an important role in helping students determine their perfect college fit.
Kemia Himon, Westminster
The writer is director of admissions and financial aid for McDaniel College.
