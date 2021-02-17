McConnell has reached new heights of hypocrisy | READER COMMENTARY

By refusing to recall the senators from recess to sit for the trial during the week of Jan. 11, Senator McConnell made it impossible for the trial to take place while Mr. Trump was still president. Thus, it was Mr. McConnell himself who created the grounds on which he relied in voting to acquit, despite his stated beliefs that Mr. Trump caused the deaths and destruction of January 6 and, by implication, that Mr. Trump is guilty of high crimes and misdemeanors.