McConnell has reached new heights of hypocrisy | READER COMMENTARY

I found the recent Associated Press article on Sen. Mitch McConnell’s vote on impeachment to be fairly thorough and insightful (”Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell calls Trump ‘morally responsible’ for Jan. 6 attack,” Feb. 13). However, like virtually every other report on Senator McConnell’s decision, the article does not point out the blatant hypocrisy of his words and actions: The Senate minority leader believes that former President Donald Trump is responsible for the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, but voted to acquit Mr. Trump based upon his view that a former president cannot be impeached.
Yet, the only reason that the impeachment trial did not take place while Mr. Trump was still in office is that Senator McConnell refused to allow it to go forward immediately after the Article of Impeachment was delivered to the U.S. Senate on Jan. 11. Given the brevity of the trial, it could easily have been completed before Inauguration Day, Jan. 20.
By refusing to recall the senators from recess to sit for the trial during the week of Jan. 11, Senator McConnell made it impossible for the trial to take place while Mr. Trump was still president. Thus, it was Mr. McConnell himself who created the grounds on which he relied in voting to acquit, despite his stated beliefs that Mr. Trump caused the deaths and destruction of January 6 and, by implication, that Mr. Trump is guilty of high crimes and misdemeanors.
This hypocrisy is utterly appalling and has created the likelihood that Donald Trump will continue to threaten the integrity of our democracy.
Kathleen A. Morse, Baltimore
