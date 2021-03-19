What’s wrong with America? Mitch McConnell | READER COMMENTARY

In my opinion, the recent political cartoon of a caricature of Sen. Mitch McConnell saying, “Take away my ability to do what I’ve been doing and I’ll be forced to do what I’ve already done,” is pure genius. It hits the proverbial “nail” right on the head (”Filibluster,” March 18).
For me the last two words, “already done” are the most important. Because they lead to the question of whether what Senator McConnell has “already done” has been or will be in the long run good for America. Which leads to that frequently asked political question: “Are you better off America, as a result of Mitch McConnell’s career in the U.S. Senate?”
Just look around you at today’s American turmoil. Ask yourself whether Senator McConnell’s leadership has served to add to or lessen that turmoil. The answer to that question, again in my opinion, is obvious.
Joseph Costa, Baltimore
