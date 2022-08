Jonathon Heyward at The Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. Aug. 3, 2022. (Sachyn Mital/Lincoln Center Handout). (Photo by Sachyn Mital © Lincoln Center)

I know nothing about classical music, but Mary Carole McCauley’s recent article, “‘Baltimore is in for an adventure’: Newly named BSO music director Jonathon Heyward makes Lincoln Center debut with ‘rock star’ performance” (Aug. 5), was beautiful and excitingly descriptive.

When I got to the end, I wanted to say, “Bravo, Ms. McCauley!” Applause, applause!

— Steve Block, Baltimore

