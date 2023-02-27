McCarthy’s disgraceful handling of Jan. 6 footage | READER COMMENTARY

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy leaves the House Chamber after President Joe Biden's State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Feb. 7, 2023. Thousands of hours surveillance footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack are being made available to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson. It's a stunning level of access granted by McCarthy that is raising new questions about the House Republican leader’s commitment to transparency, oversight and safety at the Capitol. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File) (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

Giving Tucker Carlson, of all people, access to 40,000 hours of video footage taken during the Jan. 6 insurrection is among the most reckless and irresponsible actions I’ve ever seen (”House Speaker Kevin McCarthy gives Fox News host Tucker Carlson access to Capitol attack footage, raising alarms,” Feb. 22).

Notwithstanding the potential to reveal sensitive information that could be used by our enemies in future assaults on the U.S. Capitol, giving this information to someone known to purposely create alternate realities to inspire ignorant or gullible conspiracy theorists to lash out at their fellow Americans is to sanction the continued undermining of the American system of government at a time when it is most tenuous.

Either all legitimate media outlets should have access to the information in some sort of controlled manner or none of them should.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy should be sanctioned in the harshest possible manner by his colleagues in Congress. Other than endearing himself to the most extreme and divisive elements of the Republican Party, this decision makes very clear that McCarthy lacks the leadership capabilities or moral compass or hold the position of speaker — or the local dogcatcher for that matter.

My apologies to local dog catchers.

— Neil Rauch, Pikesville

