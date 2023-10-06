McCarthy falls on his sword to avoid shutdown | READER COMMENTARY

U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy talks to reporters hours after he was ousted as speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. File. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

I certainly hold no brief for Kevin McCarthy, one of the worst speakers of the U.S. House of Representatives ever. But knowing what would happen, he fell on his sword and helped Congress avert the looming budget crisis — at least for the next 45 days (”Kevin McCarthy’s ouster as House speaker could cost the GOP its best fundraiser heading into 2024,” Oct. 5).

Since it is in everyone’s interest to keep the government from shutting down, I would have thought that the Democrats would honor his action and not gang up on him together with the lunatic fringe to oust him at this time. There would doubtlessly have been other opportunities to replace him. As it is, and with the Republican majority being held hostage by a small group of extremists, there is no telling who his replacement will be, except that he or she will again have to sell their soul to the far right.

— Sabine Oishi, Baltimore

