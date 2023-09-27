Kevin McCarthy must work with Democrats to avoid shutdown | READER COMMENTARY

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., is surrounded by reporters looking for updates on plans to fund the government and avert a shutdown, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

As reported in The Baltimore Sun, Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives blocked a Pentagon funding bill for the second time this week and threaten to shut down the government (”With a government shutdown just days away, Congress is moving into crisis mode,” Sept. 26). These are deeply disturbing developments that should concern all Americans who support a strong military and a well functioning government.

These dire circumstances can be avoided if House Speaker Kevin McCarthy were simply willing to exercise leadership and work with the Democrats in the House for bipartisan legislation to fund the Pentagon and to keep the government running. However, he so far has refused to negotiate with Democrats because that will result in his being voted out as speaker. So here we have a situation where the chamber’s leader places greater priority on retaining the speakership than in serving the American public by maintaining a strong military and keeping the government functioning.

The American people are not likely to forget or forgive this behavior by McCarthy or his fellow Republicans in the Congress. An overwhelming victory for Democrats in the next election will spell a well-deserved end to this shameful escapade.

— Jack Kinstlinger, Towson

