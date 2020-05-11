Preserving a small piece of the legacy of a Sun war correspondent | READER COMMENTARY

I have the privilege of living in the house that Mr. McCardell and his wife Nancy built on Wilmslow Road in Baltimore and am proud to be their grandson. He loved planting flowers and shrubs in his garden. And he especially loved his rose bushes. My mother always told me how he would get on his hands and knees each spring and fiddle with his plants — usually in vain. But the roses were different. They were hardy and tenacious.