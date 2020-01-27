Television news reports last week of Thiru Vignarajah’s traffic stop made it seem uneventful and newsworthy only because one of the higher profile candidates running to serve as Baltimore’s next mayor was pulled over. However, the recent investigative report in The Baltimore Sun provides much greater detail of what happened that evening and does not cast the best light on Mr. Vignarajah (“Vignarajah asked Baltimore police to turn off video during a late night encounter. Should they have complied?” Jan. 25).
From the implied privilege of position to request the officer to turn off his camera to the apparent disregard of the mandate the Maryland State Police gave him regarding the repair of his vehicle, this candid encounter could show us exactly what sort of mayor Mr. Vignarajah would be. Does Baltimore need yet another mayor who will pick and choose if laws, regulations and policies apply to him or her based on personal convenience?
To paraphrase Maya Angelou, when someone shows you what kind of person they are, believe them.
Jeff Dening, Baltimore
