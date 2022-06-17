Mayor Scott must shoulder blame for Back River failures | READER COMMENTARY

The city-run Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant in Dundalk, which is the state’s largest such facility, is supposed to discharge up to 180 million gallons a day of treated wastewater into Back River. But when problems arise, and sewage is only partially treated, the water flowing into the river is filled with dangerous bacteria and nutrients. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

As the water sampling coordinator for the Elk and North East Rivers Watershed Association in Cecil County, I am frustrated and angry at the conditions at Baltimore’s Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant (“Blistering state report on Baltimore’s Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant details ‘failures at nearly every level,’” June 9). We should thank Blue Water Baltimore for bringing this unacceptable situation to light.

Why is this even my business? Every taxpayer in Maryland has contributed to the many millions of dollars spent over the last decade or so to upgrade sewage treatment plants throughout Maryland to improve the water quality in the Chesapeake Bay. To hear about mismanagement and neglect undoing many of those gains at such a major facility ought to make all Marylanders furious, especially those of us who use the Chesapeake Bay for recreation or commerce.

Apparently, Mayor Brandon Scott is unconcerned. His sole public statement that I’ve seen was that the problems began before he became mayor. Well, he’s been mayor for a year and a half, during which time the conditions at the plant deteriorated significantly. No heads have rolled that I know of; no one appears to have been held accountable.

I am confident that such a disaster would not have happened in Cecil County. We value the five rivers that run through our county, and our county public works department has competent wastewater and stormwater divisions that do their jobs professionally. Perhaps Baltimore’s bureaucracy could learn a little from us.

— George Kaplan, Colora

